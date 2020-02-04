Glenilen Farm targets 9% sales rise

Cork-based independent yoghurt, desserts, and dairy product producer Glenilen Farm is targeting a 9% increase in revenues this year.
The company — which is one of Ireland’s largest independent yoghurt producers — is targeting revenues of €5.45m after clocking up €5m in sales last year.
The family-run business was established by husband and wife Alan and Valerie Kingston in 1997 on Mr Kingston’s eighth-generation dairy farm in Drimoleague, Co Cork, and has grown from a team of two to employing 40 people.
“In 2019, Glenilen Farm sold 1.2m yoghurt jars in the UK; 21% of our 2019 turnover was from our UK-based business, and we hope to see that increase to 25% of overall turnover in 2020, propelled by our glass jar yoghurt range, which has proven very popular in the UK retail and foodservice market, and has seen sales grow by 50% in Sainsbury’s year-on-year,” said Mr Kingston.
“Our cheesecake range also launched in 170 Sainsbury’s stores in November last year which has proven a very successful introduction into the competitive dessert category in the UK.
The Glenilen brand of yoghurts started off as a hobby in 1996 for Alan and Valerie Kingston, before accumulated profits at the firm totalled €1m by the end of 2018.
The €108,220 profit for 2018 takes into account non-cash depreciation costs of €209,540.
The Glenilen Farm portfolio spans 50 individual products.