GDG engineers launch new office in Cork

Engineering consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) has opened an office at North Point House, Blackpool, Cork.

GDG provides innovative geo-technical solutions across a broad range of civil engineering sectors.

The new Cork office will strengthen GDG’s market position in the Munster area, where the company has been active for some time.

It will also bolster GDG’s knowledge base in its existing business sectors.

GDG also has offices in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, and London.

Principal engineer is Tim O’Shea, BE, MIEI, Ceng. GDG’s director is Gerry O’Sullivan, BE, FIEI, FACEI, Ceng. GDG’s specialisation is geotechnical engineering while their main engineering business sectors are: Marine engineering (Near-shore and offshore); renewable energy (Onshore and offshore); infrastructure; and soil–structure interaction (including pile, retaining wall, rock anchor, deep basement and Temporary Works design etc).

Paul Doherty, managing director of GDG, said:

This opening is another step towards building a consultancy to provide the highest level of specialist engineering services.

Principal engineer has worked as a consulting engineer on civil engineering projects throughout Ireland and the UK and is experienced in the design of roads, bridges and renewable energy projects and has also acted as assigned certifier for building projects.

Gerry O’ Sullivan brings a lifetime of engineering experience, a vast level of knowledge and a high level of comfort to GDG’s client base.

Established and potential GDG clients will benefit from access to a regional resource pool in Cork and the company’s team of highly-skilled engineers.

GDG is actively involved in a range of international infrastructure projects including harbours/marinas, offshore oil/gas installations, onshore and offshore windfarms, commercial structures and basements.

- See more at www.gdgeo.com