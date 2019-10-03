News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

GDG engineers launch new office in Cork

GDG engineers launch new office in Cork
Kieran Ward, design engineer with GDG; Gerry O’ Sullivan, director, Cork; and Tim O’ Shea, principal engineer, outside GDG’s offices at North Point House, Blackpool, Cork.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Engineering consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) has opened an office at North Point House, Blackpool, Cork.

GDG provides innovative geo-technical solutions across a broad range of civil engineering sectors.

The new Cork office will strengthen GDG’s market position in the Munster area, where the company has been active for some time.

It will also bolster GDG’s knowledge base in its existing business sectors.

GDG also has offices in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, and London.

Principal engineer is Tim O’Shea, BE, MIEI, Ceng. GDG’s director is Gerry O’Sullivan, BE, FIEI, FACEI, Ceng. GDG’s specialisation is geotechnical engineering while their main engineering business sectors are: Marine engineering (Near-shore and offshore); renewable energy (Onshore and offshore); infrastructure; and soil–structure interaction (including pile, retaining wall, rock anchor, deep basement and Temporary Works design etc).

Paul Doherty, managing director of GDG, said:

This opening is another step towards building a consultancy to provide the highest level of specialist engineering services.

Principal engineer has worked as a consulting engineer on civil engineering projects throughout Ireland and the UK and is experienced in the design of roads, bridges and renewable energy projects and has also acted as assigned certifier for building projects.

Gerry O’ Sullivan brings a lifetime of engineering experience, a vast level of knowledge and a high level of comfort to GDG’s client base.

Established and potential GDG clients will benefit from access to a regional resource pool in Cork and the company’s team of highly-skilled engineers.

GDG is actively involved in a range of international infrastructure projects including harbours/marinas, offshore oil/gas installations, onshore and offshore windfarms, commercial structures and basements.

- See more at www.gdgeo.com

READ MORE

Trio cycle from Cork to Amsterdam to raise funds for Pieta House

More on this topic

Corkman Ken Murphy named next Tesco group CEOCorkman Ken Murphy named next Tesco group CEO

Ex-Tullow boss gets €915m fundingEx-Tullow boss gets €915m funding

Providence Resources primed to tap new Barryroe partnersProvidence Resources primed to tap new Barryroe partners

Sale of Irish oil firm PetroNeft's Russian assets 'taking time'Sale of Irish oil firm PetroNeft's Russian assets 'taking time'

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

US slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and porkUS slap tariffs of up to 25% on Irish exports including dairy and pork

NI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no dealNI agri-food sector will not have capacity to issue trade paperwork in no deal

‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report

Warnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EUWarnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EU


Lifestyle

Her passion for maths has brought her all the way to a role as a director of the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and now she’s using her profile as Miss Universe Ireland to show our girls the possibilities such a career can bring.Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »