Former RSA Ireland CFO fined €70,000 by Central Bank

The Central Bank has fined and reprimanded Mr Rory O’Connor, the former Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of RSA Ireland Insurance (RSAII).

Mr O’ Connor was disqualified from being ‘a person concerned in the management of a regulated financial service provider’ for a period 8 years and four months.

The enforcement action taken by the Central Bank against Mr O’Connor follows a separate investigation conducted by the Central Bank in respect of RSAII.

The Central Bank’s found that ‘deliberate and wrongful under-reserving of large loss claim reserve estimates resulted in incomplete and inaccurate information being relied upon in the calculation of RSAII’s technical reserves’ had occurred.

The claim reserve estimates on RSAII’s claims database were found to be "understated in the sum of approximately €29 million as at 30 September 2013."

The Central Bank’s investigation found that Mr O’Connor, who once held the positions of Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in RSAII, "knowingly and actively participated in RSAII’s failure to maintain sufficient technical reserves through his involvement in the under-reserving of large loss claim reserve estimates."

The Central Bank has disqualified Mr O’Connor for an initial period of 12 years and has issued a monetary penalty of €100,000.

However, in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure, these sanctions were reduced to 8 years 4 months and €70,000 respectively.

In a statement issued today, the Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, Seána Cunningham, stated that, “Mr O’Connor’s conduct in this case was deliberate and fell far below the standards expected of him in the roles he held in RSAII.”

“For over three and a half years, in his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the board of RSAII, Mr O’Connor knowingly participated in the systematic under-reserving of large loss claims, actively facilitated the on-going operation of the under-reserving and concealed it from the Central Bank through the provision of inaccurate financial information.

“The under-reserving of large loss claim reserve estimates directly contributed to the understatement of RSAII’s technical reserves and resulted in the Firm’s financial position being artificially enhanced.

“The failure to maintain adequate technical reserves led to significant risk for policyholders in the event that RSAII did not hold sufficient assets to meet its liabilities and was, as a result, unable to pay claims made against and by its policyholders."