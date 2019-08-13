News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Financial company to create 100 jobs in Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 03:12 PM

A financial company is set to create 100 new jobs in Wexford over the next five years.

Opus Fund Services is expanding its Irish operations, and will locate its new staff in Enniscorthy.

The company specialises in providing asset valuations, anti-money laundering services and financial reporting to the alternative investments industry.

The expansion is being backed by the Government through IDA Ireland.

The company is looking to recruit experienced financial service professionals and qualified accountants.

The global group was founded in 2006 and 25 people are employed in Dublin since the establishment of the Irish base.

Opus Regional CEO Christian Pollard said that their client base has grown significantly over the last three years.

"Co Wexford offers a strong pool of well-educated fund administration professionals and we are looking to speak with individuals that will thrive in a fast-paced business who are keen to join our mission to build the fund administrator of the future," he said.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for public expenditure and reform Paul Kehoe said the creation of 100 jobs is "a huge boost" for Enniscorthy.

"This represents a significant endorsement of not only Enniscorthy but the entire county."

