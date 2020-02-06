News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fears Cork tourist town's best asset could be washed away

Fears Cork tourist town's best asset could be washed away
Picture: Des Barry
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 02:39 PM

Fears have been expressed that a tourist town's best asset could be washed away.

Business leaders in Youghal, Co Cork have told county councillors something needs to be done about the protective groynes on beaches which are almost completely gone.

Youghal Chamber spokesman, Diarmaid Keogh, said they were originally installed along the coastline in late 1800s along with the opening of the railway, which fed the Victorian obsession for the seaside.

"The groynes interrupt wave action and protect the beach from being washed away by longshore drift. They prevent undermining of the promenade, seawall and protective sand dunes," Mr Keogh said.

He urged members of the East Cork Municipal District Council to commission a 'Beach Management Plan' "to safeguard our most valuable asset".

The business group carried out an audit of the town and identified a number of needs and opportunities.

Mr Keogh said to their "embarrassment our beach facilities are still of third world standard".

Picture: Larry Cummins
Picture: Larry Cummins

He said the proposed lifeguard and toilet block at the end of the promenade is massively needed would be very welcome when completed.

"Our busiest beach is Claycastle, where similar facilities must be provided for the tens of thousands of visitors that descend on this 5km of sandy beach every summer. The current toilet block there is completely antiquated and inaccessible," he said.

Mr Keogh pointed out that the Youghal Main Drainage Scheme is now operational.

He said the previous lack of it was highlighted as a major weakness to the town securing industrial investment in the past.

"We have identified the need for more imagery, infographics, video content and case studies for Youghal which would enable the IDA staff to sell the town more effectively to potential employers," he said.

Mr Keogh said there should be increased focus on targeting smaller Foreign Direct Investment Companies through the IDA’s Emerging Businesses Division and existing companies should be encouraged to locate satellite operations in the town.

READ MORE

Two weather warnings in place for election day with Storm Ciara on the way

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Protect national treasures - Time to say ‘no’Irish Examiner View: Protect national treasures - Time to say ‘no’

Strong year ahead for Irish tourism as North American visitors continue to grow revenueStrong year ahead for Irish tourism as North American visitors continue to grow revenue

Spike Island visitor numbers increased by 10,000 in 2019Spike Island visitor numbers increased by 10,000 in 2019

Increase of 1.8% in overseas visitor numbers to Ireland in 2019Increase of 1.8% in overseas visitor numbers to Ireland in 2019

TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Twitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers riseTwitter achieves first billion dollar quarterly revenue as user numbers rise

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeksVirgin Atlantic extends suspension of China flights by six weeks

China cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truceChina cuts tariffs on £57.8bn of US imports in trade truce

Ford unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with driversFord unveils ’emoji jacket’ to help cyclists share their mood with drivers


Lifestyle

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

Áine Lyng, cancer prevention officer, National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), HSE.Working Life: Áine Lyng, Cancer Prevention Officer

Ella Walker visits the Californian coastal resort being championed by female foodies.Santa Barbara – discover the town where women are transforming the food scene

If you’re aiming to buy a property this year, here’s how to make sure lenders say yes to your mortgage application.First-time buyer? 5 ways to get yourself ‘mortgage ready’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »