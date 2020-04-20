News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Facebook Ireland continues hiring with announcement of hundreds of new roles

Facebook Ireland continues hiring with announcement of hundreds of new roles
Calibra is developing the digital wallet for Libra, a digital currency powered by blockchain technology backed by Facebook that faced significant regulatory scrutiny last year. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 04:38 PM

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook is continuing to hire for its Ireland operation and plans to fill 50 roles for its financial subsidiary service Calibra by the end of 2020.

In addition to Calibra, Facebook wants to fill hundreds of roles in Ireland across different sections including financial, legal and engineering teams.

Head of Facebook Ireland, Gareth Lambe said: “Ireland is critically important to Facebook and plays a central role in our global operations.

"We have around 60 teams including engineers, safety and security experts, policy experts, marketing and salespeople with a number of global and regional teams run from Ireland."

Speaking about the announcement, Laura Morgan Walsh, Head of Operations for Calibra said: “During this time of global uncertainty, we’re continuing to invest in our team located in Dublin.

"We’re actively hiring experts in fraud, compliance, workforce management, and customer care to expand our operations team supporting the Calibra Wallet.

"We believe financial inclusion is a problem that can be solved and we are looking for more dedicated professionals to join us.

"We’re still early in our journey and building the team now with a long-term view towards future projects.”

The American social media giant did say the rate of hiring for Calibra is dependent on the regulatory environment.

Roles in the compliance team will focus on working with external regulators and the Ireland operation will also be part of building and maintaining the fraud protection program in Calibra.

Calibra is developing the digital wallet for Libra, a digital currency powered by blockchain technology backed by Facebook that faced significant regulatory scrutiny last year when first announced.

Originally the cryptocurrency was planned to be a new element in the global financial system backed by a wide mixture of currencies and government debt.

In a bid to secure regulatory approval Facebook scaled back these plans and said instead the digital currency will be linked to individual national currencies and will be overseen by global regulators.

Libra’s governing body, the Libra Association, said it will now offer “stablecoins” backed by single national currencies.

The body said it has “worked closely with regulators, central bankers, elected officials, and various stakeholders” to shape the currency.

READ MORE

Facebook revamps Libra cryptocurrency in bid to secure regulatory approval

More on this topic

Cork's Workvivo leads into US market with new California officeCork's Workvivo leads into US market with new California office

Should you buy… The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G?Should you buy… The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G?

Get smart and turn up the heatGet smart and turn up the heat

Some top tech essentials for our lockdown worldSome top tech essentials for our lockdown world


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

Brian Keegan: Further improvements to Covid-19 wage-subsidy arrangements are likelyBrian Keegan: Further improvements to Covid-19 wage-subsidy arrangements are likely

Central Bank's Ahearne: Irish firms need State-backed ultra-cheap bank loans to surviveCentral Bank's Ahearne: Irish firms need State-backed ultra-cheap bank loans to survive

A month after the lockdown, what Cork businesses are doing to survive the Covid-19 crisisA month after the lockdown, what Cork businesses are doing to survive the Covid-19 crisis

Alcohol sales 58% higher than this time last yearAlcohol sales 58% higher than this time last year


Lifestyle

Video calls are helping millions of families stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.Here are 10 ways to make family video chats more entertaining

Dáithí O' Sé's fitness challenge and a peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers are among today's top picks.Monday's TV Highlights: A peek into the Limerick town with 16 barbers and hairdressers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »