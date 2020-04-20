Facebook Ireland continues hiring with announcement of hundreds of new roles

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook is continuing to hire for its Ireland operation and plans to fill 50 roles for its financial subsidiary service Calibra by the end of 2020.

In addition to Calibra, Facebook wants to fill hundreds of roles in Ireland across different sections including financial, legal and engineering teams.

Head of Facebook Ireland, Gareth Lambe said: “Ireland is critically important to Facebook and plays a central role in our global operations.

"We have around 60 teams including engineers, safety and security experts, policy experts, marketing and salespeople with a number of global and regional teams run from Ireland."

Speaking about the announcement, Laura Morgan Walsh, Head of Operations for Calibra said: “During this time of global uncertainty, we’re continuing to invest in our team located in Dublin.

"We’re actively hiring experts in fraud, compliance, workforce management, and customer care to expand our operations team supporting the Calibra Wallet.

"We believe financial inclusion is a problem that can be solved and we are looking for more dedicated professionals to join us.

"We’re still early in our journey and building the team now with a long-term view towards future projects.”

The American social media giant did say the rate of hiring for Calibra is dependent on the regulatory environment.

Roles in the compliance team will focus on working with external regulators and the Ireland operation will also be part of building and maintaining the fraud protection program in Calibra.

Calibra is developing the digital wallet for Libra, a digital currency powered by blockchain technology backed by Facebook that faced significant regulatory scrutiny last year when first announced.

Originally the cryptocurrency was planned to be a new element in the global financial system backed by a wide mixture of currencies and government debt.

In a bid to secure regulatory approval Facebook scaled back these plans and said instead the digital currency will be linked to individual national currencies and will be overseen by global regulators.

Libra’s governing body, the Libra Association, said it will now offer “stablecoins” backed by single national currencies.

We have initiated the formal payment system licensing process with @FINMA_media and updated our white paper to reflect key design changes to the Libra payment system. https://t.co/jiGnufzOtj#FinancialInclusion #TechforGood pic.twitter.com/1zdwoalG8I April 16, 2020

The body said it has “worked closely with regulators, central bankers, elected officials, and various stakeholders” to shape the currency.