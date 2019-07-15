Exports increased to €13bn in May, CSO figures reveal

Exports have increased for the second month in a row, according to seasonally adjusted figures released by the CSO.

Exports increased by €569m (over 5%) in May 2019 compared with April 2019 to just under €13.2bn, according to preliminary figures.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports decreased by 8% on April's figures.

The value of goods exports so far this year is €64bn, while the value of goods imports in the same period is €34.5bn

The value of goods imports from January to May 2019 was €34.5bn, which is an increase of €893m compared with the same period last year.

Exports to Great Britain increased by €52m in May 2019 compared with May 2018.

The EU accounted for half of all exports, while the USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for 28% of exports.