News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Exports increased to €13bn in May, CSO figures reveal

Exports increased to €13bn in May, CSO figures reveal
Dublin Port, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Exports have increased for the second month in a row, according to seasonally adjusted figures released by the CSO.

Exports increased by €569m (over 5%) in May 2019 compared with April 2019 to just under €13.2bn, according to preliminary figures.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports decreased by 8% on April's figures.

The value of goods exports so far this year is €64bn, while the value of goods imports in the same period is €34.5bn

The value of goods imports from January to May 2019 was €34.5bn, which is an increase of €893m compared with the same period last year.

Exports to Great Britain increased by €52m in May 2019 compared with May 2018.

The EU accounted for half of all exports, while the USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for 28% of exports.

READ MORE

Ryanair among top 10 least punctual airlines flying out of the UK

More on this topic

'Dramatic fall off' in first-time buyers if Help-to-Buy scheme not extended, expert warns'Dramatic fall off' in first-time buyers if Help-to-Buy scheme not extended, expert warns

Money buys time: CSO figuresMoney buys time: CSO figures

CSO stats show being rich and female is best recipe to a long lifeCSO stats show being rich and female is best recipe to a long life

CSO report: Trips to Ireland decreased in May 2019CSO report: Trips to Ireland decreased in May 2019

ExportsImportsCSOTOPIC: CSO

More in this Section

China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff warChina’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war

Lufthansa slams Ryanair fare policyLufthansa slams Ryanair fare policy

Young savers need to raise interestYoung savers need to raise interest

Wicklow farmer has healthy oils market sussed outWicklow farmer has healthy oils market sussed out


Lifestyle

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »