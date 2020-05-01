Eventbrite staff cuts to include Cork workers

Ticketing and events company Eventbrite has said its decision to cut its global workforce by 45% will impact workers at its European hub located in Cork.

The San Francisco headquartered company has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with events across the globe being cancelled due to lockdowns.

Eventbrite has a significant operation on Cork’s South Mall in a former bank building with space for up to 100 staff. It opened in 2018 and as recently as November the company was holding a recruitment drive, seeking 20 new staff.

However, workers across the company were contacted last month and informed of the news that there would have to be a significant reduction in staff.

An Eventbrite spokesperson said they have made the decision to reduce their global workforce by 45% in response to the impacts of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"This will sadly also affect some team members in Cork," they said.

"The team in Ireland will remain an important part of our business and we intend to operate here for the long term.

"We encourage companies that are currently hiring in and around Cork to contact our dedicated job replacement support for the opportunity to get in touch with some of the most talented individuals in Ireland."

The company is expected to retain its premises in Cork but all remaining employees are currently working from home due to the nationwide restrictions.

Eventbrite said they are committed to taking care of impacted employees and in addition to severance, they will provide extended health benefits and job replacement support.

"This is a challenging time for communities all over the world and while we can’t predict when the pandemic will pass, we are committed to providing a strong platform to help creators rebuild their businesses and enable the return of live events when it’s once again safe to gather."

Last year, almost a billion creators used the Eventbrite platform for their events and the company is one of the events and ticketing sectors’’ major success stories.

However, the share price of the company has almost halved since the Covid-19 outbreak took hold with millions of events small and large across the globe being cancelled.