Entrepreneur to share VR techniques with Cork businesses at marketing event

The co-founder of an interactive experience company is to offer his insights into how businesses can use virtual reality (VR) at an event in Cork city.

Andrew Jenkinson, director and co-founder of vStream, will address attendees at a Marketing Institute of Ireland Cork (MII Cork) event next month.

Mr Jenkinson will look at the topic of ‘Delivering Your Consumer An Immersive Brand Experience Through Artificial and Virtual Reality (AR & VR)’ in the Johnson & Perrott Jaguar Land Rover showroom.

Guests will hear how Mr Jenkinson created a multitude of augmented reality and virtual reality experiences for his clients and how he has brought these to life in order to get the best results for the brands he works with.

"The world of augmented, mixed and virtual reality can be both exciting and scary to the uninitiated," Mr Jenkinson said.

I'm looking forward to sharing our experience of working with global clients in this space for the last 10 years, debunking some myths, demystifying some terms, and ultimately showing how this technology, used in the right way, can work for everyone.

vStream is a global, award-winning company with offices in Ireland, the UK and the USA that specialises in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, 360 video, immersive experiences and digital installations. Clients include brands such as The Premier League, Brown Thomas, BMW, The Old Jameson Distillery and Pfizer.

"As marketeers we have a huge challenge nowadays to grab the attention and engage with Millennials and Generation Z," said MII Cork Chair. Fiona Ryan.

"New technologies such as the use of AR and VR to truly immerse your consumer in your brand and tell your brand story, I believe will be key to the success of many companies moving forward. This is still a relatively new avenue for Irish marketeers, so I’m thrilled to welcome Andrew, an expert in this field, to open our minds up to what is possible."

Tickets to the MII Cork event are €15 for members and €25 for non-members and are available here.