Engineering multi-national predicts 20% growth in construction industry this year

The construction industry is predicted to grow by 20% this year.

A report from engineering multi-national AECOM says output should reach €24bn in 2019.

Three-quarters of industry leaders surveyed by the firm said they were positive about the future of the industry here.

However, only 15% said they were equipped to deal with a growing skills shortage.

Housing output is due to increase again this year.

But Director of AECOM in Ireland John O'Regan said it is still lagging behind demand.

Mr O'Regan said: "Strongest growth has been in Dublin and it has been in the commercial, office sector. Now, the residential output did increase significantly last year and we see it increasing in the year ahead.

"I think the challenge is that it is coming from a very low base and with the increase in output in 2019, it's not going to make a significant dent in the shortfall."