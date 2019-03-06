NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin Airport recognised for quality of service in global awards

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:04 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Dublin Airport has been named as one of the best in the world for passenger experience.

It was the joint winner in its category of European Airports in the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards and shared its win with Oslo and Zurich airports.

The awards are based on 640,000 passenger survey results in 84 countries.

“The Airport Service Quality Awards celebrate the achievements of airports in delivering the best customer experience and they represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world,” said ACI World Director General Angela Gittens.

Ms Gittens said Dublin Airport was “a credit to our industry” and had shown a “continued commitment to excellence”. Airports such as Dublin had responded to the evolving needs of passengers to deliver high levels of service and an award-winning performance, she added.

The ASQ survey measures passengers’ satisfaction across more than 30 performance indicators including access to the airport, check-in, security, wayfinding, the courtesy and friendliness of staff, cleanliness, quality of internet/WiFi service.

Three-quarters of the world’s 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ programme which means that, in 2018, more than half of the world's 8.3 billion air travellers passed through an airport that is covered by the ASQ study.

