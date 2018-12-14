Doran and Minihane delivering specialist solutions in a complex business environment

In association with Doran & Minehane

Doran & Minehane is a professional services firm which is focused on delivering specialist solutions to large organisations and businesses with complex and diverse service requirements.

Since the firm was established, it has developed a deep technical expertise across a range of services lines and a strong reputation for reliability, performance as well as exceeding clients’ expectations.

The firm now has more than 70 staff across its offices with 30 staff based in Bantry.

Unique for a professional services firm in a rural location, for its Bantry office DM offers a remuneration package comparable with large firms together with pension, flexible work arrangements as well as a staff wellness program including yoga sessions, external speakers, a mentor system, and similar initiatives.

The staff working in the company’s Bantry office tend to have a connection to West Cork and Kerry, from Clonakilty to Kenmare.

While the employment market is buoyant, the firm is noting an increase in the numbers of people from West Cork/Kerry who may have trained in Dublin or abroad, looking to return to the area but seeking strong salary, career progression and non-financial supports, things which the firm offers to all candidates.

Visit www.doranandminehane.com.