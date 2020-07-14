Cork firm extends Aldi deal to supply ‘fakeaway’ chips

A family-run company in Co. Cork has secured a €1m, 12-month contract with Aldi in Ireland.

Cork-based Walls Honest Chips will supply its ‘fakeaway’ chips to Aldi's 142 Irish stores for the next 12 months after a successful six months for its product already within the supermarket.

Walls Honest Chips were first introduced to Aldi’s stores in 2019 as part of its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme, which gives small and medium-sized Irish producers the chance to supply its stores nationally.

Based in Whitegate, Walls Honest Chips is a family-run business set up in 2017 by Kieran Wall.

Over the last six months, it has grown its workforce to six and expanded its production facilities to meet the demand for its ‘fakeaway’ chips.

Made exclusively from the highest quality potatoes and beef dripping, the chips provide the authentic ‘chipper chips’ taste at home.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “Walls Honest Chips have been a fantastic success with Aldi shoppers. It is a great example of a new and innovative product developed by an Irish food supplier.

"Walls Honest Chips were one of the real discoveries of Grow with Aldi in 2019, and we are delighted to continue to support Irish.”

Kieran Wall, Owner Walls Honest Chips, added: “Having our Walls Honest Chips stocked in Aldi stores nationwide is a huge achievement for us. We have also been working closely with the South Cork Local Enterprise Office, who helped us get this product off the ground.

"Thanks to the Grow with Aldi programme, in the space of six months we have grown our workforce to six staff and quadrupled production. This new contract provides real security during a very challenging time for Irish producers, and the potential to develop our business further.”