Cork Business of the Year finalists announced

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists of its Cork Business of the Year Awards.
The overall winners will be announced at a gala at Clayton Hotel Silversprings on Saturday, February 23.
The awards, which are run in partnership with JCD and The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals across varied sectors of business in the Cork city region.
They are judged by an independent panel of judges.
Best Cork Retail Business sponsored by Cork City Council
Azure Jewellery
IKON Hair
O’Connell Fishmongers
Best Tourism, Arts, or Event sponsored by IHF Cork
St. Peters Cork
Nano Nagle Place
Crawford Art Gallery
Best New Business, sponsored by LEO Cork City
NRG Awareness
Ichigo Ichie
Ocean Escapes
Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market
Café Velo
Union Grind
Idaho
Best Cork Professional Service, sponsored by ETC PR & Marketing
ACET Ireland
Meitheal Design
Springboard PR
Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market
Cornstore
Greene’s
Arthur Maynes
Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork
Franciscan Well
Gallaghers Gastropub
Cask
Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by Musgrave
Hassett’s Bakery – The Hassett Family
Alliance Packaging – The Horgan Family
Cork English College – The Cullen Family
Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by Kings Laundry
The Metropole
The River Lee Hotel
Hayfield Manor
On the night, the overall Cork Business of Year in the medium and large business categories will be announced, as well as the Champion of Cork award.
Chief executive of CBA, Lawrence Owens said: “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists.
"To a finalist is a wonderful achievement, and I wish everyone the best of luck on the night. I would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partner The Irish Examiner.”
The awards will be presented at a black-tie dinner in the Clayton Hotel Silversprings on Saturday, February 23.
Tickets are priced at €110 or €1,000 for a table of 10, and are available to purchase through Eventbrite or direct from the CBA office on 021 4278295.
For more information see www.corkbusiness.ie