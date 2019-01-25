Cork Business of the Year finalists announced

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists of its Cork Business of the Year Awards.

The overall winners will be announced at a gala at Clayton Hotel Silversprings on Saturday, February 23.

The awards, which are run in partnership with JCD and The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals across varied sectors of business in the Cork city region.

They are judged by an independent panel of judges.

The finalists are:

Best Cork Retail Business sponsored by Cork City Council

Azure Jewellery

IKON Hair

O’Connell Fishmongers

Best Tourism, Arts, or Event sponsored by IHF Cork

St. Peters Cork

Nano Nagle Place

Crawford Art Gallery

Best New Business, sponsored by LEO Cork City

NRG Awareness

Ichigo Ichie

Ocean Escapes

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market

Café Velo

Union Grind

Idaho

Best Cork Professional Service, sponsored by ETC PR & Marketing

ACET Ireland

Meitheal Design

Springboard PR

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market

Cornstore

Greene’s

Arthur Maynes

Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork

Franciscan Well

Gallaghers Gastropub

Cask

Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by Musgrave

Hassett’s Bakery – The Hassett Family

Alliance Packaging – The Horgan Family

Cork English College – The Cullen Family

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by Kings Laundry

The Metropole

The River Lee Hotel

Hayfield Manor

On the night, the overall Cork Business of Year in the medium and large business categories will be announced, as well as the Champion of Cork award.

Chief executive of CBA, Lawrence Owens said: “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists.

"To a finalist is a wonderful achievement, and I wish everyone the best of luck on the night. I would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partner The Irish Examiner.”

The awards will be presented at a black-tie dinner in the Clayton Hotel Silversprings on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are priced at €110 or €1,000 for a table of 10, and are available to purchase through Eventbrite or direct from the CBA office on 021 4278295.

For more information see www.corkbusiness.ie