News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Consumer sentiment rises as fears of Brexit damage drop

KBC Bank Ireland Chief Economist Austin Hughes
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 07:39 AM

People are getting more optimistic about their ability to spend because the don't fear Brexit as much.

The KBC Bank Ireland Consumer Sentiment Index released today shows consumer spending edged slightly higher in June.

The bank is putting it down to 'Brexit fatigue', with the risks of Britain leaving the EU slightly less of concern.

KBC Bank Ireland Chief Economist Austin Hughes says it isn't much of a shift in consumers' outlook:

"Consumer sentiment has edged up fractionally in June 90.7 against 89.9 so it's no major change in the mood of Irish consumers," he said.

"But it is encouraging that it's going in the right direction.

Breaking down the findings in more detail, Mr Hughes said:

"People are a bit more positive about their own household expenses, a little less negative about the economic outlook which is obviously under the shadow of Brexit."

READ MORE

Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs around the world

More on this topic

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Barclays rapped by competition watchdog for forcing accounts on small businesses

Ulster Bank prepares to sell €900m worth of non-performing mortgage loans

In your interest to switch to new bank

KBC Bank Ireland Consumer Sentiment IndexTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Giveaway political budget is on the cards despite the Brexit threat

New EU leaders face an immediate threat of US 100% trade tariffs

Ruth Doris: Automating the mounds of paper for the legal eagles

Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs


Lifestyle

Is a festival any fun without a load of drink?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »