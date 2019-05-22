Construction works begin on €325 million WuXi Biologics Dundalk facility

Construction work has begun on the 52-acre €325 million WuXi Biologics facility in Co Louth.

The Dundalk-based, 48,000 square metres site is set to become the world’s largest single-use biologics manufacturing facility.

After planning permission was granted earlier this year, "200,000 tonnes of earth have been moved and relocated within the site during site-development works while 2,900 cubic metres of concrete have been poured for foundations," according to a statement released to the media from WuXi (pronounced Wooshie).

“The project is truly moving at ‘WuXi speed’ and we are delighted with progress to date”, said WuXi Biologics Ireland Site Head and VP Manufacturing Brendan McGrath.

“Cladding work will commence at the end of July and we are on target to have all of the buildings weather tight by January.

This will enable us to move ahead with the installation of the processing plant and equipment to bring us into full commercial production on schedule by 2022.

There are currently 120 working on the site, and this is set to rise to 500 by the end of the year and will peak at 2,000 workers.

“This rapid progress has been made possible by the excellent standards of our project partners Wills Bros., IPS Engineering, Jacobs Engineering, Kiernan’s Structural Steel Longford and a number of other contractors who are working with us on the Dundalk facility," Mr McGrath commented.

“We have also enjoyed tremendous support from IDA Ireland and Louth County Council as well as from the local community and this is greatly appreciated.”

The facility will be WuXi's first outside of China.