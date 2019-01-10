NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Conor McGregor in further trademark fights in Europe

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 07:17 PM
By Gordon Deegan

A little-known Dutch firm is seeking to hinder mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor’s plans to expand his money-making brand across Europe.

Dutch firm McGregor IP BV has lodged three objections against planned trademarks sought by Mr McGregor’s firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd.

Documents lodged with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Alicante, Spain, show the Dutch firm has objected to Mr McGregor registering The McGregor Follows and McGregor Productions trademarks.

The same firm had objected to Mr McGregor registering the McGregor F.A.S.T name across Europe. Mr McGregor sells his Fighter Aerobic-Anaerobic System of Training, or F.A.S.T., programme to fitness enthusiasts.

Last year, Mr McGregor’s plans to obtain a trademark for Notorious whiskey came unstuck in the face of opposition from a Carlow brewer that already owned the name. Mr McGregor subsequently launched his whiskey as Proper No. Twelve.

Documents at the EUIPO show Mr McGregor’s Sports and Entertainment Ltd hopes to register the McGregor Productions trademark for a range of goods and services, including DVDs and videos.

Dutch firm McGregor IP BV objects to some products under the trademark.

“There exists a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public”, it said.

The 30-year-old from Crumlin in Dublin was the fourth highest-earning sportsman in the world, on $99m (€86m) last year.


KEYWORDS

Conor McGregor

