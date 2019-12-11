Celtic Pure placed into liquidation

Bottled water manufacturer Celtic Pure is to be wound up.

The Monaghan-based company, which employs around 75 people, has been bedeviled by water quality issues.

An examiner, Declan McDonald of PwC, was appointed to the firm by the High Court to see if a way could be found to keep the business alive.

Mr McDonald has now told the High Court that he no longer believes an investment can be secured to keep the company alive.

He has now been appointed liquidator to the company by Mr Justice Barniville.

In August, it emerged that some batches of water had levels of arsenic beyond what was permitted.

This led some Celtic Pure customers to suspend orders - leaving the company insolvent.

However the company was again hit by a water quality issue in October, when bacterial contamination was discovered.

A closure order was put on a Celtic Pure factory in Co. Monaghan as a result.