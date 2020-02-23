Caseys Furniture and Cork English College top winners at Cork Business of the Year Awards

Caseys Furniture and Cork English College were the big winners at the Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’, which were held at their annual President’s Dinner at Cork’s Vienna Woods yesterday.

A further 10 industry awards were presented on the evening. The awards, which are run in partnership with JCD and The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City and its environs.

"Our awards night is a celebration of the Cork business community who are driving our local economy. It’s a celebration of businesses who go above and beyond, and it’s a celebration of employers, proud employees and ambassadors of our community," said President of Cork Business Association Philip Gillivan.

This year, we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists and winners. To be a finalist for these awards is a wonderful achievement in itself.

"I would also like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partner The Irish Examiner, and our independent panel of judges."

The awards were presented at a glittering black-tie President’s Dinner in Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel attended by more than 400 business people.

This year, the menu was extra special as some of Cork’s finest hotel chefs joined forces with the hotel to create a culinary feast. They presented daring and delicate dishes that not only showcased their individual creativity but also used the best local produce found in and around Cork. This was the first time that such a collaboration has taken place in Cork.

The CBA’s aim is to recognise the value and achievement of Cork businesses who have contributed to or promoted the enhancement of the commercial, cultural or civic life of Cork, and to encourage business excellence in the city.

The winners were…

Best in Retail (sponsored by Cork City Council): Cork Art Supplies

Cork Art Supplies, located at 28 Princes Street, is a family-run business which was founded in 1986 by Lia and Barry Walsh. It has remained at the forefront of artist supplies & materials in Ireland and has developed Ireland’s first online art & craft webstore.

Best Hotel (sponsored by Kings Laundry): Clayton Hotel Cork City

Clayton Hotel Cork City is a premier 4-star hotel located in Lapps Quay. Recent investment of $5.8M has seen 201 newly refurbished bedrooms plus upgraded Conference Centre & Spa. Significant investment has also been put into staff training and development, which has yielded greater staff and guest satisfaction ratings.

Best in Arts, Events and Tourism (sponsored by Irish Hotels Federation): CADA Performing Arts

Founded over 30 years ago by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, Cada Performing Arts is an academy for all ages. Widely recognised as one of the top-performing arts academies in Ireland it has now over 600 pupils with their own purpose-built studios in Pine Street Cork and with branches in Glanmire & Youghal.

Best New Business (sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office): Workvivo

Workvivo is a Cork-based technology company that provides an internal communications platform designed to increase employee engagement. Founded in 2017 by John Goulding & Joe Lennon, Workvivo have grown their user base to over 100,000 in 38 countries and currently employs 13 people in their Douglas offices.

Best Family Business (sponsored by Musgrave): The Courtyard on Sober Lane

The Courtyard on Sober Lane is part of the Flying Enterprise complex, located by the South Gate Bridge on Sullivan's Quay. This family-run business was founded by Finbarr O Shea in 1979. Ongoing investment in the business has seen indoor and outdoor facilities developed to allow them to host large scale corporate events in an enjoyable environment.

Best in Digital: (sponsored by B2B Signs and B2B Print): Red FM

Red FM is selected for its highly innovative and focused Digital presence boasting over 37000 followers on Instagram alone making it the most followed Cork Media brand. By actively embracing the growth of Podcasts they now have a wide range of series on their new website RedExtra which hosts their own audio and video content

Best Restaurant (sponsored by The English Market): The Cornstore

Located in Cornmarket Street, The Cornstore is now in its 12th year of trading and offers a casual and lively dining experience, complete with a unique wine and cocktail bar. Significant investment has provided a newly refurbished interior of vibrant new colours and cosy booths, making it the ideal location to enjoy their fine steaks or quality locally sourced seafood.

Best Café (sponsored by The English Market): Café Gusto

Cafe Gusto was established in 1999 and has become an institution on Washington Street. It opens at 7 am each day from Monday to Friday and 8 pm to 4 pm on Saturday. Using only the best of local ingredients from Cork suppliers they make everything fresh in house each morning in their welcoming Washington St Cafe.

Best VFI Pub (sponsored by the VFI): The Franciscan Well

Founded by Shane Long in 1998, The Franciscan Well is now Ireland’s no 1 Craft Brewery. Located in the North Mall, it is built on the site of an old Franciscan Monastery dating back to 1219. The Brewery has combined modern technology with an age-old tradition brewing classic beer, including lager, ale, stout, and wheat beer.

Best in Professional Business Services (sponsored by Peninsula): Lisney

Lisney located at No 1 South Mall is one of Ireland’s largest independently owned full service property advisors with offices in Cork, Dublin & Belfast. Employing 120 staff nationwide their business involves residential, commercial, licensed and investment sectors. In 2019 Lisney celebrated 50 years in business in Cork.

Champion of Cork: Moss and Will Finn, Finn’s Corner

The CBA presented the Champion of Cork Award to two prominent business people in Cork – Moss and Will Finn, in recognition of this family's incredible contribution to the commercial and sporting life of Cork city. This business, which was founded in 1878, has traded through a civil war, two world wars, and too many recessions to mention.

Whilst sadly they have recently chosen to close their doors and enjoy their retirement, this business will always retain a spot in the heart of every Corkonian and the Corner where it is located will always be known as Finns Corner.

Cork Business of the Year Award, Medium Business: Cork English College

Cork English College is an award-winning business that was founded in 1978 by Valerie Cullen and to this day it is still a family business. Located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter with three prominent buildings all within a short walking distance of each other, it is now firmly established as one of Ireland's leading English language Colleges. This business has for over 42 years contributed hugely to the educational, cultural & commercial life of Cork city.

Cork Business of the Year Award, Large Business: Caseys Furniture

Casey’s Furniture was founded in 1921 and is due to celebrate its 100 th year in business next year 2021. This is a truly remarkable achievement especially considering the products they deal in, which are seldom available nowadays in the centre of a city. This business is an institution in Cork and a business that Corkonians are rightly proud of. This company continues to invest in their premises and develop their offer and 2011 saw them launch an e-Commerce website, allowing for customers living nationwide to shop from the comfort of their homes. Peter and David Casey are now part of the third generation of Caseys to run the family business that was opened by John Casey himself in 1921.