Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles in Ireland with Tullow Oil, Deloitte and Neon.

Rahul Dhir, who currently leads smaller Africa-focused oil and gas producer Delonex, has been announced as the new CEO of Tullow Oil. He brings significant experience to the role, with a mix of production (Cairn India) and exploration (Delonex) in Chad, Kenya and Ethiopia. He takes the helm at Tullow at a time when it is cutting its headcount by a third and trying to raise $1bn from selling at least part of its East African assets. Tullow has been under the interim leadership of executive chairman Dorothy Thompson since previous chief executive Paul McDade resigned in December after the group failed to hit production targets at flagship fields in Ghana.

Ronan Ferry has been named as partner in Deloitte Ireland’s tax practice. He will lead the tax management consulting (TMC) team. He advises large and emerging multinational companies in transforming tax function operations, with a focus on implementing efficient processes and adopting new technologies, ranging from ERP systems to automation and analytic tools. He brings over 16 years of experience, having worked in Dublin, New York, and San Francisco. He holds a degree and masters in accounting and finance from DCU. He is also a member of the Irish Tax Institute, Chartered Accountants Ireland, and is a Certified Public Accountant with the Californian Board of Accountancy.

Gavin Downes has been appointed as deputy MD of Neon, the creative marketing and events agency. He joined from Clive where he was head of strategy for the EMEA region. Gavin has over 18 years experience across both B2B and B2C in UK, Ireland, Western Europe and Australia, working with global brands including Heineken, Vodafone, Three, O2, Nokia, Just Eat, Accenture, Facebook, Indeed, and Pinterest. As well as working with leading global brands, he has also lectured to Marketing Masters Students in the Smurfit Business School, contributed to marketing and business publications, and is a founding member of the Experiential Marketing Ireland network.