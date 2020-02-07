Business Movers

Here is a selection of people who have just begun interesting new roles in Ireland, with companies and organisations including Agri Aware, OpenSky, UM Ireland, DublinTown, Wexford Chamber of Commerce and law firm Eugene F Collins.

Marcus O’Halloran has been appointed executive director of the Irish agri educational body, Agri Aware. He will take over the role from current executive director Deirdre O’Shea at the end of February. Marcus is currently the Irish Farmers Association’s regional executive for Tipperary and Clare; his prior IFA roles have included countryside development executive. Marcus as also the first Agricultural Science student elected as president of the students’ union in UCD, where he led successful events, raised substantial funds from external partners, and increased participation rates in events.

Darren Clarke has been appointed as head of customer success with OpenSky, the Irish GovTech transformation specialist which provides automated solutions to public sector bodies. He brings over 20 years of experience in business development and stakeholder management within financial services, notably as head of client relations for DST Systems. He has also held senior roles with the Pension Protection Fund, UK, and Irish Life. He holds a degree in business studies and economics from the Open University Business School, and a postgraduate certificate in management from Henley Business School.

Alan Daly has been appointed as MD of creative media firm UM Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands Ireland, whose clients include Fitbit EMEA, Johnson & Johnson, Just Eat, Mater Private, Zurich and Mattel. He joined the agency in March 2019 as international business director and, most notably during this time, led the team that won the Fitbit EMEA business, co-ordinating all its media requirements, both offline and digital, across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Alan will work closely with an IPG Mediabrands executive team that also includes Initiative managing director Sylvia Cawley and Reprise Digital managing director Viv Maher.

Cól Campbell, MD of Bewley’s Grafton Street, has been named as the fifth chairperson of DublinTown, the collective voice of businesses in Dublin city centre. He will represent the group’s 2,500 members to promote the city centre as the ultimate destination of choice for shopping and socialising, while also improving the district through additional cleaning, graffiti removal, floral planting, and other initiatives. Having grown up in Dublin and been with Bewley’s Grafton Street since 1998, he brings a wealth of experience in representing Dublin. He holds an MBA from UCD’s Michael Smurfit Business School. He replaces outgoing chair, Lorcan O’Connor.

Fiona Lewis has been named CEO of County Wexford Chamber of Commerce. A corporate finance expert, she joins the newly-amalgamated chamber after holding the position of CEO at the Southeast Simon Community for five years. She previously spent 15 years with Ulster Bank before starting her own company, Business Lending Solutions, in 2007. The County Wexford Chamber was formed in October 2018, following the amalgamation of the chambers in Wexford, New Ross, and Gorey. She recently graduated in economics and finance from WIT, and has been on the EU’s Going for Growth programme for women entrepreneurs.

Paul Dempsey has been appointed as partner in the dispute resolution department of law firm Eugene F Collins. He was previously an associate with the firm, and has a particular focus on contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, insurance claims, product liability claims, professional negligence, and personal injury claims. Paul also has considerable experience advising clients on aspects of alternative dispute resolution to include arbitration and mediation. The law firm has also recently appointed three associates and three newly-qualified solicitors to its various teams.