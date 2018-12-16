NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Business group ISME asking people to shop local

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 09:12 AM
By Digital Desk staff

People are being asked to shop local on what is one of the busiest weekends of the year for retailers.

Business group ISME is asking Irish consumers to continue to support local producers, manufacturers, and retailers by shopping and dining local.

It says every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in employment terms.

It is also giving advice for people heading to their Christmas parties.

The body says that while they are great opportunities for teams to unwind at the end of a long year, they are also events where "harmless banter" can turn into offensive behaviour.

The business group says it is important that workers conduct themselves in a manner they won't regret the next day.

It believes at all times, the dignity and respect of work colleagues must be respected.


