Bus Éireann looking to put more women in the driving seat

Bus Éireann is hosting a series of open days around the country this weekend for women who are interested in joining the company as bus drivers.

John Sheridan, Acting Media and PR Manager with Bus Éireann, said: “Traditionally the majority of our drivers have been male but that is changing, and we want to encourage more women to consider it as a career option.

"We hope that by attending one of our open days, in Dublin, Cork or Galway, interested applicants will see that it is an attractive career option, and one that it is equally available to men and women.”

The company has openings for new drivers nationwide and it is holding information sessions from 9am to 4pm in Dublin and 10am to 4pm in Cork and Galway this Saturday, March 9.

Those attending can meet with women who are currently working as drivers with Bus Éireann, as well as with operational and HR staff who can talk you through the role.

Rhonda has been driving for Bus Éireann for 12 years: “When I was a young girl, I saw a female Bus Éireann driver and thought one day I would like to do that. I then took the plunge and got my bus licence and with no driving experience, I arrived into Bus Éireann for an open day 11 years ago and was hired. It was by far one of my best decisions.

"I love my job as you get to travel the country and meet loads of new and interesting characters,” she said.

Bus Éireann is also recruiting a number of Apprentice Heavy Vehicle Mechanics this year and it is encouraging applications from females for these positions also. For more information visit www.buseireann.ie/Apprentices.

For more information go to Open Day for Women.