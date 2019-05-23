NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Brittany Ferries cancels Cork to France and Spain sailings due to 'technical problem' with ferry

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 02:44 PM

A number of scheduled sailings from Cork to Roscoff, France and to Santander, Spain have been cancelled by Brittany Ferries.

All planned sailings from to Ireland, Spain, France and England have been cancelled until May 31.

The Irish routes affected are Roscoff to Cork on tomorrow, May 24, and Cork to Roscoff on Saturday as well as tomorrow's Cork to Santander route and Santander to Cork on Sunday.

The cancellations are due to "a technical problem with Pont-Aven," according to the ferry company.

Brittany Ferries has apologised for any inconvenience this has caused.

The ferry will remain at Damen de Brest for repairs following problem on the hydraulic system, which forced the rotations to stop last week.

The company will contact all passengers individually.

The Pont Aven also experienced an engine fire at the end of April.

Brittany Ferries has been contacted for comment.

