News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

British retailers round off worst year as M&S shares slide

British retailers round off worst year as M&S shares slide
Deirdre Hipwell
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 05:30 PM

UK retailers’ Christmas sales were hit by brutal price pressure and the shift to e-commerce, rounding out their worst year on record.

Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and John Lewis Partnership provided further evidence of the tough climate facing the UK’s department stores and supermarkets with generally downbeat Christmas sales updates.

The latest reports confirm fears that UK retailers would suffer as discounters, the rise of online shopping, and political turmoil took their toll.

The British Retail Consortium, a trade group, said the 0.1% drop in the industry’s revenue in 2019 was the worst performance it has recorded.

It compared with a 1.2% increase in 2018, while sales at stores operating for at least a year declined 0.5%, the business group said.

M&S shares fell as much as 11% after it said gross margins will be around the lower end of its guidance for the year after Christmas holiday sales at the long-struggling clothing and home unit were weaker than the consensus.

The shares closed 9% lower on the day.

Tesco’s revenue dropped on a comparable basis as a weaker performance in central Europe masked growth in the UK that came ahead of expectations.

John Lewis warned that it might not pay a bonus to its employee-owners after a drop in revenue.

And Paula Nickolds, the managing director of its department store division, is leaving.

Marks & Spencer stock has lost more than half its value after dropping in each of the past five years. Menswear and lower gift sales held back the company’s clothing unit.

M&S has been trying to turn around its business for the past decade, and its latest efforts are being led by chairman Archie Norman and chief executive Steve Rowe.

Mr Rowe said the weakness in Christmas sales was largely due to one-time issues such as the menswear performance and waste in the food unit.

“The changes we made earlier in the year in clothing have arrested the worst of the issues of the first six months and we are progressively building a much stronger team for the future,” he said in a statement.

Food performed better at Marks & Spencer, helped by investments in the product range and price cuts.

Morrison Supermarkets and Sainsbury gave trading updates earlier this week. While Morrison acknowledged that its lacklustre sales were partly its own fault — it failed to take part in Black Friday sales this year — Sainsbury’s performance was fairly robust.

READ MORE

British government ‘minded to’ intervene in Daily Mail owner’s takeover of i newspaper

Next, the first UK retailer to update the market last week, also beat market expectations.

The departure of Mr Nickolds at John Lewis follows that retailer’s decision announced in June to name UK former telecom regulator Sharon White as its next chairman. The company’s department-store operations have been hit especially hard by the growth of Amazon and other online retailers.

“Paula and I have discussed where we are and we have agreed this is the right time for her to move on and we have reached that decision together,” departing chairman Charlie Mayfield said

Profit for the year will be “substantially lower”, Mr Mayfield said. Scrapping the vaunted staff bonus would be an important symbolic blow after the company had clung to small payouts in recent years even as earnings weakened.

Tesco shares rose as much as 2.1% and closed around 1% higher in the session.

Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, called the chain’s UK results a “material outperformance” compared to rivals.

Still, the company only eked out 0.1% growth in Britain over Christmas.

“In a subdued UK market, we performed well, delivering our fifth consecutive Christmas of growth,” said Tesco chief Dave Lewis, who will be leaving the grocer this year.

Bloomberg

More on this topic

Meath couple celebrate after baby 'born beside the Christmas tree and just in time for Santa'Meath couple celebrate after baby 'born beside the Christmas tree and just in time for Santa'

Got something for Christmas you didn't really like or need? Oxfam wants itGot something for Christmas you didn't really like or need? Oxfam wants it

How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Meet the woman who transformed her living room into a pubMeet the woman who transformed her living room into a pub

TOPIC: Christmas

More in this Section

Shares rally and oil price falls as war fears ease on Trump speechShares rally and oil price falls as war fears ease on Trump speech

New Netwatch security firm posts €35m in revenuesNew Netwatch security firm posts €35m in revenues

Shares in Irish explorer Petrel fall on €800k delayed paymentShares in Irish explorer Petrel fall on €800k delayed payment

Ormonde Mining considering its future after agreeing to sell its chief assetOrmonde Mining considering its future after agreeing to sell its chief asset


Lifestyle

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »