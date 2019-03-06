NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Breedon Group seeking more Irish acquisitions

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 05:18 PM
By Geoff Percival

British construction materials company Breedon Group is viewing Ireland as "a platform for growth" as it looks for more acquisitions here.

Breedon entered Ireland last year via the near €530m acquisition of housebuilding and aggregates business the Lagan Group.

It trades in the Republic under the Lagan name and in the North as Whitemountain.

The combined Irish business generated earnings of £20.9m (€24.3m) last year and revenues of £156.3m.

Lagan now operates as a fully-integrated aggregates, downstream products and contracting services business.

READ MORE: Supreme Court defers ruling over An Bord Pleanála's approval for Apple data hall in Athenry

A spokesperson for Breedon said the company has a healthy pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

"Over the longer-term we aim to increase the scale of our aggregates business in the Republic of Ireland...We will also be reviewing potential bolt-on acquisition opportunities as we seek to build on and extend our platform in the Republic," Breedon said.

Lagan undertook a number of major contracts, here, during the year including several substantial resurfacing projects - including the second runway at Dublin Airport, sections of the M1 motorway, and the New Ross bypass in Co Wexford.

Market conditions in the Republic improved substantially during the year. The volume of Government maintenance contracts tendered increased by 65% and Lagan saw continued improvement in the private sector, especially in the Greater Dublin area.

"As the year progressed, this began to spread to other major conurbations, including Cork, Galway and Limerick," Breedon said.

More on this topic

Councillors express height concerns over apartment block

What is the law around flying drones in the UK?

Lidl sorry for mould in rice after customer complains of finding ‘cooked mouse’

National newspapers hail cut in websites tax


KEYWORDS

ConstructionBuilding

More in this Section

Cork marketing conference to hear from global social media experts

Facebook announces plan to double size of Clonee data centre

Elon Musk firm aiming to build Las Vegas transport system

Dublin Airport recognised for quality of service in global awards


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »