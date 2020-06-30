News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Bossard Ireland: Shipping fasteners and face masks from its base in Cork

Bossard Ireland: Shipping fasteners and face masks from its base in Cork
Billy Newton with Fionán Murray, Ruth Whelan and Kevin O’Neill at Bossard Ireland's new Cork facility. Picture Dan Linehan
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 04:55 PM

Having spent recent weeks supplying more than a million face masks and hand sanitiser for workers around the globe, Bossard Ireland has opened a new warehouse focused on their core business with plans to further expand its workforce.

The new 16,000 square-foot facilities, located in Waterfall in Cork, will employ 14 people and brings the company's headcount in Ireland to 31. They supply a range of components including screws, fasteners and other hardware to multinational companies and their contractors based in Ireland. Bossard also exports products to other countries including Poland, Romania and Israel. 

Founded in Cork as Arnold Industries in 2009, the company was acquired by Swizz firm Bossard in 2016. CEO of Bossard Ireland, Billy Newton told the Irish Examiner the new facility is in addition to their twin warehouses in Little Island. 

"We distribute hardware to companies both in Ireland and around the globe in the electronic, medical device and automotive sectors," he said.

"The Curraheen warehouse is a state-of-the-art kitting facility. It will build in excess of 100,000 component kits each year that get shipped with hardware devices."

"The warehouse is also bonded which can open others doors allowing further access to international markets," he said.

Bossard Ireland: Shipping fasteners and face masks from its base in Cork
Billy Newton said Bossard has already secured more than a million facemasks for their customers. Picture Dan Linehan
Experts in sourcing products and logistics, Mr Newton said they have already secured more than a million facemasks for their customers along with hand sanitiser, shipping the items from Shanghai directly to one of their customers in Texas.

He said they plan to secure a further million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for other customers including one based in Sweden who will, in turn, distribute them to their workers located across Europe.

"It's not our core business but we used our multinational contacts to secure PPE for our customers and will continue to fill orders as required," he said.

Mr Newton said they have been able to expand because their customers have not been as impacted by Covid as other parts of the economy.

"We have noticed a decline in parts of our business given that some customers cannot get on sites to carry out work however we have been somewhat insulated. Technology has not been impacted as bad as tourism or food," he said.

"In light of this adversity, there will be opportunities for businesses," he said, adding that Bossard does not have a presence in the UK and are seeing recent enquiries from Northern Ireland.

READ MORE

Major transport problems await Irish cities in autumn, says expert

More on this topic

New Government must give Limerick and the Mid West special treatment, says chamberNew Government must give Limerick and the Mid West special treatment, says chamber

Cork-based Keelvar is optimising supply lines in the face of Covid-19Cork-based Keelvar is optimising supply lines in the face of Covid-19

GRAPEVINE: Enet’s networks playing key role in State’s path to economic recovery; plus other business storiesGRAPEVINE: Enet’s networks playing key role in State’s path to economic recovery; plus other business stories

Business MoversBusiness Movers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Post-lockdown economic package must deliver quickly – TaoiseachPost-lockdown economic package must deliver quickly – Taoiseach

Britain plans to sell €300bn in debt in just five months to pay for Covid-19 hit to economyBritain plans to sell €300bn in debt in just five months to pay for Covid-19 hit to economy

OECD to new govt: Don't worry too much about sovereign debt build-up at this stage of Covid-19 crisisOECD to new govt: Don't worry too much about sovereign debt build-up at this stage of Covid-19 crisis

Tourism businesses require '€1.5bn to get out of the Covid-19 hole'Tourism businesses require '€1.5bn to get out of the Covid-19 hole'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »