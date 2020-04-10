News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Big airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisis

Big airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisis
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 06:37 PM

Major airlines are seeking operating subsidies for key routes once coronavirus restrictions are lifted, a leaked lobbying document shows, stoking tensions with some low-cost carriers that are less likely to benefit from the additional funds.

Route subsidies feature on a list of financial support requests circulated among airline members of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and seen by Reuters.

Operating subsidies would add to tax breaks, charge deferrals, loan guarantees and other forms of government support given to airlines crippled by an unprecedented near-total shutdown.

But they may also strain industry efforts to present a united front amid growing dissent over aid and its effects on competition. Ryanair’s  Lauda unit urged Vienna to withhold financial support from Lufthansa-owned Austrian Airlines.

Aer Lingus and British Airways parent IAG, and Air France-KLM declined to comment on the proposal. Germany’s Lufthansa did not respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Lockdown to continue for three more weeks to May 5

More on this topic

Communities in tourist towns on weekend alertCommunities in tourist towns on weekend alert

Coronavirus: Over 7,000 confirmed cases in Ireland as lockdown set to continue into MayCoronavirus: Over 7,000 confirmed cases in Ireland as lockdown set to continue into May

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 495 as police urge lockdown complianceCoronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 495 as police urge lockdown compliance

Tuam woman leaves hospital after coronavirusTuam woman leaves hospital after coronavirus

TOPIC: Coronavirus