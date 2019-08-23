News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aviva Stadium in the red despite All Blacks success and Billy Joel concert

By Gordon Deegan
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Ireland's rugby victory over the New Zealand All Blacks in November and Billy Joel's summer concert contributed to the Aviva Stadium generating an operating profit of €6.9m last year.

However, such stellar events weren't enough to stop the stadium's operating company falling further into the red, on a pre-tax basis.

Newly-filed accounts for New Stadium DAC show the company incurred a pre-tax loss of €3.3m last year - up from a loss of €3.14m in 2017 - largely driven by a hefty €10.12m non-cash depreciation charge.

The €6.9m in operating profit also represented a marginal year-on-year decline due to rental fees - for the use of the stadium - from both the IRFU and the FAI declining.

The accounts show, however, that New Stadium DAC still paid out €2m in dividends to its shareholders, the IRFU and the FAI.

The firm’s cash pile increased from €4.2m to €4.7m last year and the company’s fixed assets had a book value of €323m. Numbers employed by the company remained the same at 20 with staff costs increasing from €1.36m to €1.4m.

The company’s shareholder funds stood at €159m made up of a share premium of €58.1m, capital contribution of €134.37m and accumulated losses of €32.84m.

The accounts - signed off by the chief executive of the IRFU, Philip Browne and president of the FAI Donal Conway - also confirm that during the year, an agreement was reached seeing Aviva extend its naming rights to the stadium up to 2025.

