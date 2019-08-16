Asian demand for craft beer lifts Carlsberg revenues

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Carlsberg has posted a solid rise in half-year sales, thanks to Asian markets, where consumers are trading up from mainstream beers to pricier premium brands, lifting its shares by as much as 5%.

Asia, the Danish brewer’s fastest-growing region, saw organic net revenue growth of 15%, lifted by 8.5% volume growth and increased sales of premium brands, despite a slight decline in China and a 3% volume slide in Russia, its top markets.

“That’s very good for us, because we have Carlsberg, Tuborg, and 1664 Blanc in our portfolio, and these grow very fast for us,” Carlsberg chief executive, Cees ‘t Hart, said.

Just last week, Carlsberg raised its expectations for organic operating profit to “high-single-digit,” from “mid-single-digit,” percentage growth and said it had achieved a strong operating margin improvement.

According to brokerage Jefferies, the strong first half of this year “could argue for a further upgrade later in the year.” Carlsberg has shifted its focus from cost-cutting to revenue growth, especially by selling more of its pricier brands.

The brewer reported an overall 3% increase in price/mix, which indicates whether the company sold more of its expensive brews.

“Asia continues strongly, as expected. It looks good over there, both on volume and price mix, and their craft and speciality beer,” Jyske Markets analyst Henrik Hallengreen Laustsen said.

Carlsberg hopes to increase its 17% stake in major Vietnamese brewery, Habeco, in which the Vietnamese government has a majority stake, but negotiations are dragging on.

“We are in continuous talks. Progress is slow, but steady,” Mr Hart said. “It is one of the opportunities to use some of our cash,” he added.

The brewer saw declining sales in Russia, its second-largest market, due to tough competition and price hikes at the beginning of the year, leading to a loss of market share.

Carlsberg acquired Russia’s top beer maker, Baltika, in 2008, but has since issued a string of profit warnings, due to toughening regulation of beer — which was only officially classified as an alcoholic drink in 2011.

- Reuters