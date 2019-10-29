News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

As Draghi leaves, markets row back on future ECB rate cut bets

As Draghi leaves, markets row back on future ECB rate cut bets
By Oliver Mangan
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 05:15 AM

President Mario Draghi’s final meeting as head of the ECB last week saw the Governing Council keep policy unchanged.

These had included a cut of 10 basis points to the deposit rate, from minus-0.4% to minus-0.5% and indications it would restart its quantitative easing (QE) asset purchase programme next month at a relatively modest pace of €20bn per month. It also announced more favourable terms for its latest liquidity programme.

However, the minutes from the September meeting showed that the council was divided over the easing package, with a few making it clear they believed the policy loosening went too far, especially in relation to restarting QE.

Nonetheless, last week’s meeting showed that the ECB retains a bias to ease policy further if required.

It said that official rates will remain at their present or lower levels until inflation “robustly” converges with its 2% target. The ECB also continued to emphasise that its QE purchases would run for as long as necessary and only end shortly before it starts to raise rates.

Recent data on the eurozone economy have been quite weak and inflation continues to fall, with the annual harmonised inflation rate dropping to 0.8% in September, well below the ECB’s 2% target.

Interestingly though, despite continuing weak data, the market has become less bullish on the extent of further monetary easing by the ECB. Indeed, futures contracts suggest that the market is now expecting a further 10 basis point cut, at most, in interest rates. Previously, the expectation had been for at least 20 bais points of additional easing.

This is in line with the trend in other markets, such as the UK and US, which have also seen some rowing back on rate cut bets. This may reflect some abatement of risks to growth as a result of the progress made in US-China trade talks and on Brexit.

Meanwhile, the market does not see ECB rates starting to rise until mid-2022 and then only very slowly. Futures contracts show three-month money market rates remaining negative until 2025.

This will be one of Mr Draghi’s main legacies as head of the ECB: A prolonged period of negative interest rates and extensive QE.

There is no doubt he is held in high esteem as a central banker. Mr Draghi is viewed as the saviour of the euro, having pursued non-standard policy measures earlier in the decade to help end the turmoil in European financial markets and ease the pressures on weaker eurozone member states.

On the other hand, Mr Draghi overestimated the ECB’s ability to boost inflation in a global environment of downward pressure on prices. Monetary policy was kept too loose in the pursuit of this goal. The result of persistently negative rates and QE is that excess liquidity has wound up boosting asset prices in financial markets, rather than general inflation.

Thus, risks to financial stability have increased, with credit looking mispriced in many markets and valuations at stretched levels as a result of over-inflated asset prices.

This is a global phenomenon but no central bank has done more than the ECB in terms of keeping monetary conditions extremely loose.

Let’s hope, for the sake of Mr Draghi’s reputation, that it does not all end in tears.

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Review of banks’ role in crisis must be honestLetter to the Editor: Review of banks’ role in crisis must be honest

Ulster Bank fixes technical glitch that stopped social welfare payments for 10,000 customersUlster Bank fixes technical glitch that stopped social welfare payments for 10,000 customers

Barclays posts higher profits despite £1.4bn PPI chargeBarclays posts higher profits despite £1.4bn PPI charge

RBS swings to a loss after £900m PPI hitRBS swings to a loss after £900m PPI hit

ECBMario DraghiTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

LVMH confirms aim to buy jeweller Tiffany & Co in potential €13bn dealLVMH confirms aim to buy jeweller Tiffany & Co in potential €13bn deal

Jazz Festival gives Cork cash boost of €35mJazz Festival gives Cork cash boost of €35m

Cork couple behind breakthrough for energy solutions in energy renovation projectsCork couple behind breakthrough for energy solutions in energy renovation projects

Novartis and Molex cuts may be tip of icebergNovartis and Molex cuts may be tip of iceberg


Lifestyle

Celebrated screenwriter Paul Laverty tells Esther McCarthy about teaming up with Ken Loach again for a film about a man battling to survive as a van driver in the gig economy.The gig economy and its impact on workers explored in new movie from Paul Laverty

Linda Hamilton says it took some convincing for her to return to her classic role, writes Lucy Mapstone.The dream team are back for the latest Terminator

Halloween junkie Caomhan Keane guides us through the A-Z of horror, including classics like ‘Carrie’, ‘Dracula’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’.Frighteningly good flicks to watch this Halloween

Serve this lot at your ghoulish get-together, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Having a Halloween party? These are the spooky cocktails, spirits and wines to drink on the night

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »