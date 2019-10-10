News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Always-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hours

Always-on: One in four workers expected to answer calls or emails outside office hours
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 11:05 AM

One in four workers say they are expected to answer calls or emails outside of office hours.

A new University of Limerick report has looked at the impact of technology on over 2,000 employees in the finance and tech sectors.

It found that nine in ten feel employers don't make an effort to stop them over-using technology to work.

The Financial Services Union is calling on the Government to introduce legislation giving employees the 'right to disconnect'.

FSU spokesperson Gareth Murphy says the 'always-on culture' is a major factor in work-related stress.

"New devices, technology, smartphones, tablets, iPads, etc. - people are answering calls in the evenings and it's blurring the lines between work and home life or social life," he said.

This is leading to both an intensification of work and, as a consequence, leading to work-related stress and other mental health issues.

He says the mental health of employees must be protected.

"If there is working conditions that are creating health and safety issues like work-related stress, we have to find the root causes and get rid of them.

"One of those root causes is out of hours use of technology and smartphones and that always-on, you-have-to-reply culture that permeates many offices."

READ MORE

UK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contraction

More on this topic

Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facilityDawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

APC Microbiome puts Ireland in global lead for gut health researchAPC Microbiome puts Ireland in global lead for gut health research

Ireland not part of Vodafone closure planIreland not part of Vodafone closure plan

Ladbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure planLadbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure plan

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Dawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facilityDawn Farms acquires first mainland Europe production facility

China’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikesChina’s wealthiest get richer despite US tariff hikes

UK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contractionUK economy looks set to avoid recession despite August contraction

Cork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spacesCork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spaces


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »