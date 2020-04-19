News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alcohol sales 58% higher than this time last year

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 07:27 AM

Retailers have recorded a 58%increase in the volume of alcohol sales week on week this week, compared to this time last year.

Increases of between 22% and 30%t have been reported in earlier weeks of the Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes as a study in the UK found 20% of people say they are drinking more since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

Eunan McKinney, of Alcohol Action Ireland, says since the pubs closed it was inevitable there would be some increased buying but 58% is higher than expected.

"We don't know whether people are necessarily [drinking more]," he said.

"Obviously all pubs are closed and licensed premises are closed, therefore I suppose there may be some degree of displacement of activity. At 58% it certainly would be up and away and beyond [what was expected]."

