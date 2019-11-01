News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansion

Aer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansion
By Geoff Percival
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:10 AM

Aer Lingus owner IAG is to cut back expansion of its short-haul services next year as the global economy continues to weaken.

Group chief executive Willie Walsh said the move would span all of IAG’s brands — which also include British Airways, and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.

Mr Walsh said, however, that IAG would continue to grow Aer Lingus’ transatlantic business, performance of which this year has been very pleasing he said.

More North American routes are likely to be announced towards the end of next year, following the launch of a new service from Dublin to Montreal, which had already been announced but was delayed due to slow delivery of a new plane order from Airbus.

Mr Walsh was speaking on the back of IAG posting a third quarter pre-exceptional operating profit of €1.42bn; down 7% year-on-year, and dented by as much as €155m by the cost of pilot strikes in the UK.

For the first nine months of the year, IAG saw revenue increase by nearly 6% to €19.4bn, but operating profit after exceptional items tumbled by 25% to €2.52bn.

Mr Walsh called the underlying third-quarter performance “good” against a backdrop of industrial action and significantly rising fuel costs. In the quarter, IAG’s fuel bill increased by €136m.

British Airways pilots went on strike for 48 hours last month, grounding 1,700 flights in a dispute between UK pilot union BALPA and the airline over pay.

The pilot walkout was the first in the airline’s history. No further strike dates have been scheduled, but the union said it retained the right to announce more.

IAG has also faced disruption at airports. Strikes by ground staff at its Iberia airline, which also serve its Vueling brand, have disrupted flights in Barcelona.

Mr Walsh said he has no worries over the industrial relations outlook, adding that threatened industrial action by Heathrow staff had also had an impact, even though those August strikes did not go ahead.

IAG said it expects its 2019 operating profit, before exceptional items, to be €215m lower than 2018, reiterating a September profit warning.

Analysts at RBC said the pilot dispute could overshadow holiday trading at Christmas.

“Until BA’s dispute with its pilots is... settled there is scope for further material disruption and subsequent profit downgrades (over) the key Christmas travel period,” RBC said in a note, though it added that a “lack of new strike date announcements is encouraging”.

IAG doesn’t break out individual earnings figures for its brands on a quarterly basis, but Mr Walsh said Aer Lingus’ third-quarter operating margin remained strong, albeit slightly down, at 24.5%.

He said margins were being eroded by a strong 2018 comparison period, the weakening global economy, and increased fuel costs, but said there remains opportunity for growth.

Mr Walsh also said last week’s cut in Irish airport charges for airlines by the Commission for Aviation Regulation was “on balance, a fair and good determination”.

Additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

Bombardier’s €450m Belfast sale receives cautious union welcome

More on this topic

Airbus delivery delays 'slowing Aer Lingus expansion' Airbus delivery delays 'slowing Aer Lingus expansion'

Aer Lingus owner IAG sets 2050 as target for net-zero emissionsAer Lingus owner IAG sets 2050 as target for net-zero emissions

IAG shares tumble as pilot strike set to dent profitsIAG shares tumble as pilot strike set to dent profits

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

AerlingusAirlineTOPIC: http://www.breakingnews.ie/

More in this Section

Bombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm SpiritBombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm Spirit

Leading executives join Fáilte Ireland boardLeading executives join Fáilte Ireland board

O’Brien takes on key role with IFTAO’Brien takes on key role with IFTA

Children will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable financeChildren will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable finance


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: She’ll struggle to find an old woman in Bishopstown who doesn’t like daytime drinking

My husband prepares the kids’ lunchboxes; it’s one of my favourite things about him.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Preparing the kids' lunches

Fiann Ó Nualláin takes a look at how rosehips can benefit our healthShooting from the hip: How rosehips can benefit our health

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »