Aer Lingus reveals Ireland's top 5 travel destinations in 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Aer Lingus has revealed Ireland's top five travel destinations this year.

New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Florida topped the list of places most visited from Ireland in the last year.

The top five airports flying from the US to Ireland were Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Aer Lingus also carried a record 2.5 million guests between Ireland and North America during 2019.

The airline operated its largest North Atlantic schedule flying to 14 North American destinations and also announced five new European routes with flights direct from Dublin to Italian cities Brindisi (Puglia), Alghero (Sardinia) and Rhodes (Greece) from next year; and from Shannon Airport to Paris and Barcelona.

Aer Lingus also introduced two new routes from Cork this summer to Nice in France and to Dubrovnik in Croatia which commenced in May.

Dave Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer at Aer Lingus said:

“We are delighted to mark 2.5 million North Atlantic guests so far in 2019. The achievement of this record number of North Atlantic guests sees us building towards our ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic.

"Achieving this goal involves the introduction of new aircraft, new routes, increasing our capacity, as well as maintaining our commitment to delivering our 4-star service for guests.

This summer, for example, we welcomed two new Airbus A321neo LRs to our fleet. We are due to take delivery of more of these next generation aircraft in 2020, which we believe will transform our long haul offering with the ability to serve long haul destinations with narrow body aircraft.

"This not only opens up new North American route possibilities for Aer Lingus in the future, but also offers seamless connection onwards to Europe for guests travelling to Ireland from North America.”

