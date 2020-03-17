News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invests in troubled Travelex foreign exchange firm

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invests in troubled Travelex foreign exchange firm
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 05:20 PM

A fund owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, has taken a 3.4% stake in London-listed payments firm Finablr, which is best know here for its foreign exchange operation Travelex.

Finablr, whose London-listed shares have been suspended, had expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said its chief executive would step down.

It said it had engaged an accounting firm to undertake rapid contingency planning for a potential insolvency. “They have taken a stake, over the past several weeks, in Finablr, reaching a level of disclosure required by the regulators,” a Finablr spokesman said.

Finablr was founded by BR Shetty, who also established troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health, which earlier this month asked for an informal debt standstill to stabilise its finances.

Finablr’s troubles come after problems at its Travelex business, which was hit by a ransomware attack late last year. The company is also facing disruption to its business from the coronavirus crisis. Travelex competes against Irish-based Fexco and others in foreign exchange services.

Finablr’s other company, UAE exchange, has suspended all new transactions at UAE branches, it said. The firm, which has over 150 branches in the UAE, engages in money transfers, foreign exchange and payments services.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner reporting

READ MORE

Joe Gill: Irish food firms take on the virus

More on this topic

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: Dedicated Minister needed to drive eCommerce for Irish SMEs; plus other business newsGRAPEVINE: Dedicated Minister needed to drive eCommerce for Irish SMEs; plus other business news

Dublin accounts for 40% of IDA-linked foreign investor visitsDublin accounts for 40% of IDA-linked foreign investor visits

Agri-businesses ‘need national cluster policy to tackle Brexit’Agri-businesses ‘need national cluster policy to tackle Brexit’

TravelexTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Branson criticised as Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leaveBranson criticised as Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leave

Business owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreakBusiness owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreak

Central Bank to review financial behaviourCentral Bank to review financial behaviour

McCambridge Bread: 'All hands on deck' to meet demandMcCambridge Bread: 'All hands on deck' to meet demand


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »