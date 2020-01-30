50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway

50 new jobs are to be created across Cork, Dublin and Galway as Granite Digital announced a €2.5M investment in its business.

The creation of the 50 new jobs will bring Granite Digital's Irish workforce to over 100 people within the next three years.

The new roles will be spread across Granite’s three Irish offices to better serve its growing nationwide client base of more than 1,400 private and public sector organisations and will include data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts, software developers, creative roles and ux designers.

The company, which provides a wide range of digital solutions to businesses across the country, is set to hire experienced professionals and new talented graduates for its Granite academy programme.

Granite’s €2.5 million investment comes as the digital agency marks a period of growth in the fintech, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors, having more than doubled its revenue to €5 million over the past three years, and includes a fund set aside for strategic growth opportunities, focusing on digital and software businesses.

Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite Digital, said: “We’re delighted to announce our plan to almost double the current team at Granite Digital.

We have a strong presence in Dublin, Cork and Galway and it's fantastic to be able to create further quality employment opportunities in these regions. We have a highly ambitious growth strategy which we believe is achievable by bringing the right talent on board so we have the skills and capacity to capitalise on business opportunities.

"The demand for customer-focused, engaging websites and applications has grown exponentially in recent years and we’ve experienced significant growth on the back of this, consolidating our position as Ireland’s leading full-service digital agency.

"Through strong partnerships, strategic acquisitions, a growing team and an unrivalled level of technology skills and knowledge, Granite Digital is well equipped to truly transform more businesses in Ireland with a digital-first approach.”

Pictured at the announcement that Granite Digital is creating 50 new jobs across its Dublin, Cork and Galway offices are (L-R): Rob Carpenter, director and co-founder; Seamus White, director and co-founder; and Conor Buckley, CEO, at Granite Digital.

Minister of State Jim Daly, who officiated at the announcement, said: “Granite is pioneering the way forward when it comes to developing cloud solutions and digital transformation services in this country.

"The dedication and hard work of the team, particularly over the years of the recession has led them to the success of this major announcement today.

"Their story also goes to show how a world class business such as Granite can grow from just a small base in rural Ireland, to a large multi-national business trading in the capital city, when the adequate infrastructure is provided to allow it to thrive.”