250 financial service jobs for the southeast

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 06:44 AM

A financial services company is creating 250 jobs in the southeast.

It is due to the Carne Group almost doubling its current workforce.

The global company was founded in 2004 and has Irish bases in Dublin and Kilkenny.

Yvonne Connolly, the company's Irish chief executive, says the new jobs will be in Kilkenny and in a new base in Wexford.

"We're announcing 50 new jobs in a new financial services centre that we're opening in Wexford," said Ms Connolly.

"We are starting recruiting for those jobs straight away.

"We already have an operation in Kilkenny that we established about 18 months ago. We have 50 people there already.

"The balance of the recruitment in the region will be done by 2021. So within three years."

The jobs will be officially announced this morning in Ferrybank South in Wexford by Junior Finance Minister and local TD Michael D'Arcy.

