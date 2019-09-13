News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations

200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations
By Greg Murphy
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:49 AM

200 new jobs are on the way to Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre is expanding its operations.

The new jobs announced today will be filled over three years.

Emerald Contact Centre provides customer care and sales support for a range of global financial, health and travel publications.

The announcement was made at the opening of their new offices in Confederation House in Waterford Business Park.

The firm, already employs 140 staff and the new jobs will bring the workforce to 340 employees by 2021.

Launched in 2015, Emerald Contact Centre plan to hire the first 50 new team members in a variety of roles by the end of 2019.

The new positions will include customer support roles for agents with international languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French as well as English.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly refurbished Confederation House, Emer Prendergast, Director of Emerald Contact Centre said this is an "exciting new chapter" for the company.

“We are incredibly happy with our new home at Confederation House," she said.

"The space allows us to offer our employees a bright and inspiring working environment."

200 new jobs are on the way to Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre is expanding its operations.

Emerald President Roseann Miller said today's announcement is a "testament to the calibre of people and skillset" in the area.

“Emerald has grown steadily over the past few years, surpassing initial projected growth of 50 to 70 jobs," she said.

“We fully expect this growth to continue.”

The expansion has been welcomed by the Government with Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan saying they are "fully committed to regional development and ensuring every region benefits from employment gains."

He said: “I am delighted to officially open the new offices for Emerald Contact Centre and announce 200 new jobs for Waterford.

"Today’s announcement demonstrates, once again, that the South East is an attractive location with much to offer investors."

He added: "These highly skilled multilingual jobs will enable the company to grow, and I look forward to their continued success here in Waterford.”

More on this topic

Consultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobsConsultancy firm headquartered in Cork announces 40 new jobs

Jacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in CorkJacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork

100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin100 jobs created at new Marlin Hotel in Dublin

40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal40 jobs to be created after whiskey distillery given planning permission in Donegal

TOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Draghi cuts ECB rates and pledges indefinite stimulusDraghi cuts ECB rates and pledges indefinite stimulus

Cairn share price falls 5%Cairn share price falls 5%

Dealz owner fined €3.2mDealz owner fined €3.2m

Barryroe drilling unlikely until 'well into 2020'Barryroe drilling unlikely until 'well into 2020'


Lifestyle

The Cork Zine Archive is currently on display in UCC,offering a glimpse into a golden era for youth culture on Leeside, writes Des O’Driscoll.'Here was a first-hand account, almost like reading a diary of the time' - Cork Zine Archive on display at UCC

Though he’s had to bring one of his own children to A&E due to a virus, Dr Phil Kieran believes kids for the most part are resilient and bounce back quickly after an illness. He talks to Helen O’CallaghanDoctor on call: GP Phil Kieran's no-nonsense guide to dealing with childhood ailments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »