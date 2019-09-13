200 new jobs for Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre expands operations

200 new jobs are on the way to Waterford as Emerald Contact Centre is expanding its operations.

The new jobs announced today will be filled over three years.

Emerald Contact Centre provides customer care and sales support for a range of global financial, health and travel publications.

The announcement was made at the opening of their new offices in Confederation House in Waterford Business Park.

The firm, already employs 140 staff and the new jobs will bring the workforce to 340 employees by 2021.

Launched in 2015, Emerald Contact Centre plan to hire the first 50 new team members in a variety of roles by the end of 2019.

The new positions will include customer support roles for agents with international languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French as well as English.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly refurbished Confederation House, Emer Prendergast, Director of Emerald Contact Centre said this is an "exciting new chapter" for the company.

“We are incredibly happy with our new home at Confederation House," she said.

"The space allows us to offer our employees a bright and inspiring working environment."

Emerald President Roseann Miller said today's announcement is a "testament to the calibre of people and skillset" in the area.

“Emerald has grown steadily over the past few years, surpassing initial projected growth of 50 to 70 jobs," she said.

“We fully expect this growth to continue.”

The expansion has been welcomed by the Government with Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan saying they are "fully committed to regional development and ensuring every region benefits from employment gains."

He said: “I am delighted to officially open the new offices for Emerald Contact Centre and announce 200 new jobs for Waterford.

"Today’s announcement demonstrates, once again, that the South East is an attractive location with much to offer investors."

He added: "These highly skilled multilingual jobs will enable the company to grow, and I look forward to their continued success here in Waterford.”