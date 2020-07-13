News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus

160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Sign for the Workplace Relations Commission at Lansdowne House in Dublin. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 08:40 AM

Community Law and Mediation says there has been a massive spike in the number of work-related disputes due to Covid-19.

It has seen a surge of 160% in the number of people accessing its services because of the problems they are suffering.

It is welcoming the news that virtual hearings by the Workplace Relations Commission will start this week.

CEO of Community Law and Mediation, Rose Wall says the Government must help workers assert their rights.

"If indeed they do have the courage to initiate a claim they're often in a situation where they're up against an employer who has their own legal team and that raises obvious equality of arms issues," Ms Wall said.

"This is something that was being addressed by the last government and there was a joint Oireachtas committee on justice and equality examining the issue last December. 

"We would really call on the current government to revisit this issue and majorly review and overhaul the civil legal aid system."

READ MORE

UK Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period end


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Ireland's trade fair organisers seek clarity on when they can reopenIreland's trade fair organisers seek clarity on when they can reopen

Ireland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in JuneIreland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in June

Europe looks to ‘messy’ earnings that may test market’s optimismEurope looks to ‘messy’ earnings that may test market’s optimism

John Moran: Politicians must write the recovery plan, not bankersJohn Moran: Politicians must write the recovery plan, not bankers


Lifestyle

The long-tailed tit’s nest is an architectural marvel.Richard Collins: Altruism of the long-tailed tits or not

The flight that brought us home to Ireland after our seven months sojourn in the Canary Islands (half our stay intended, half not) was the most comfortable I’ve experienced in years. With a large plane almost entirely to yourself, you could again pretend you were somebody.Damien Enright: Wonderful to see the green, green grass of home

IRISH folklore is replete with stories of priests praying for fine weather to help farmers save their crops in wet summers. However, the opposite could soon be happening when divine powers may have to be invoked to provide rain. And not just for farmers.Donal Hickey: Praying for rain — in Ireland

Geography is often the defining factor for the destiny of an island. Those islands that lie close to the shore have often been snapped up by interests on the mainland and their morphology changed to something completely different.The Islands of Ireland: Tarbert morphed onto the mainland

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »