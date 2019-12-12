News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
11.6 million passengers travel through Ireland's main airport in third quarter of 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Almost 11.6 million passengers travelled through Ireland's five main airports from July to the end of September.

It marks a 4.2% increase on the same period last year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The only airport to see a fall in passenger numbers was Shannon.

The figures amount to 79,000 flights being handled by Ireland's five main airports.

Dublin accounted for 82.7% of all flights (65,178) while Cork handled 8.3% (6,535).

Heathrow, Gatwick and Amsterdam's Schiphol airport were the most popular routes for passengers travelling through Dublin.

In Cork, the top three routes were Heathrow, Stansted and Faro.

The CSO revealed the top route for Shannon was Heathrow, for Knock it was Stansted and for Kerry was Luton.

84.4% of passengers on international flights in the five main airports were travelling to or from Europe.

In the third quarter of this year most passengers flew to England, followed by Spain and Germany.

The stats come as Dublin Airport revealed yesterday that it had seen its first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014.

Last month, there was a 1% decrease when compared to November 2018.

More than 2.2 million passengers went through Dublin Airport last month.

