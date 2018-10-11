Home»Breaking News»business

100 jobs for Sligo as US tech firm expands European base

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 09:35 AM

100 new jobs have been announced for Sligo as US tech company Overstock.com is expanding its European base in the county.

It is looking to fill research and development roles with positions in areas such as software development, testing and data analytics on offer.

The announcement will see the number of people currently working at the Sligo office more than triple.

"Overstock has been at the forefront of developing technology to make our customers’ lives easier, and our Sligo tech teams have been crucial to that effort over the past five years," said founder and CEO, Dr Patrick Byrne.

"I’m excited to soon welcome so many more talented technologists from Ireland to the Overstock family."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said that she was delighted to see the expansion of Overstock and the creation of new jobs.

"It has been a tremendous year for Sligo in terms of enterprise development and this announcement reiterates the Government’s commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to ensure we have the right conditions in place to encourage the creation of quality jobs in the regions."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

SligoJobsTech

Related Articles

600 jobs coming to Limerick as US company announces €80m investment

Technology company SOTI to create 150 jobs in Galway

Online retailer Wayfair to create 200 jobs in Galway

106 new jobs created across Tipperary, Limerick and Clare

More in this Section

Business leaders fear economic collapse within five years

Losses on Wall Street ripple through Asia as stocks slump

Old cars charged more by insurers as ‘NCT ignored’

Irish mortgage rates third higher than Italy’s


Breaking Stories

Three ways to weave woodland magic into your rooms this autumn

5 trouser trends that’ll give your midi skirt a run for its money this autumn

9 reasons why working mums shouldn’t feel guilty

Why having a conversation about mental health in the workplace might not be so simple

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »