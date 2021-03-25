Olivia Kelleher

A man in his thirties has been charged in connection with the seizure of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €140,000 at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Cork earlier this week.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire, Co Cork last Tuesday evening when the seizure occurred.

Cork District Court heard that gardai stopped a van and spoke to the 32-year-old driver who they suspected of being under the influence of alcohol while driving.

It is alleged that €140,000 of cannabis herb was discovered by gardaí in the back of the van during a search of the vehicle.

Thomas Gahan of Kilmahuddrick Road, Clondalkin was arrested at the scene. He was subsequently charged with possession of cannabis and with possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Garda Ray O’Brien told the court that they were objecting to bail for Mr Gahan arising out of the seriousness of the charge.

He told Judge Olann Kelleher that Mr Gahan gave investigating gardai the name and date of birth of a relative when he was first arrested.

The accused said that he had panicked when questioned by Gardaí. However, he gave his correct details to gardai when he woke up the following morning.

Judge Kelleher declined to grant bail in the case. He remanded Mr Gahan in custody to appear in court by video link on March 31st.