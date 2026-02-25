Police finish search of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home

Searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, Royal Lodge, have now ended, Thames Valley Police said.

The former British prince was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Detectives continued to search his former home in Windsor, Berkshire, over the weekend and into Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the force confirmed searches at the Berkshire property had ended.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.

“It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor leaving Aylsham Police Station last week. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing over his links to convicted sex offender Epstein, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

The police statement comes after Peter Mandelson was arrested and later bailed on suspicion of the same offence.

On Tuesday, Mr Mandelson’s lawyers said in a statement that the 72-year-old had been arrested on Monday over a “baseless” claims he was planning to leave the country.

His law firm Mishcon de Reya said: “Peter Mandelson was arrested yesterday despite an agreement with the police that he would attend an interview next month on a voluntary basis.

“The arrest was prompted by a baseless suggestion that he was planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion.

“We have asked the MPS for the evidence relied upon to justify the arrest.

“Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to cooperate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name.”

The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.

As part of the so-called Epstein files, emails from 2009 appear to show Lord Mandelson pass on an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

The emails appeared to be sent to Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.

The Metropolitan Police declined to comment beyond their statement issued just after 2am on Tuesday, which read: “A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation.” The force said later he has been bailed to the end of May.