Activists hang photo of Andrew leaving police custody in the Louvre

Activists have hung a photo in the Louvre museum in Paris of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being driven from a police station after his arrest.

The British political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon fixed the photo, which shows the former prince slouched in the backseat of a Range Rover, on a wall of the Paris gallery on Sunday.

The photo was taken by the Reuters photographer Phil Noble after Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on Thursday at the Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He later spent 11 hours in police custody at Aylsham police station in Norfolk.

Affixed to the wall under the frame is a card that reads: “He’s Sweating Now” with 2026 below.

Everyone Hates Elon claims to target “billionaires and their politician mates” via provocative stunts, which have previously included posters in London featuring photos of Manchester United footballers and stating “immigration has done more for this city than billionaire tax dodgers ever have”, after comments by the club’s largest single shareholder, Jim Ratcliffe, about the UK being “colonised” by immigrants.

Activists from the group also unveiled a huge sign in Venice’s St Mark’s Square at the time of Jeff Bezos’s wedding in the city, stating “if you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax”.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is facing allegations he sent confidential government information to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while working as a trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Emails released by the US Department of Justice in January appear to show him sharing reports of official visits.

Mountbatten-Windsor could not be contacted for comment but has in the past denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His ties to the late disgraced financier forced him to step down from his royal duties and he was stripped of his royal patronages in January 2022.

Police searches of Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home on the Windsor estate in Berkshire started on Thursday and were expected to be completed on Monday.

There have been calls for Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line to the British throne, to be dropped from the line of succession.

Speaking on behalf of the British government on Sunday, its education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, did not rule out having a judge-led inquiry into Andrew’s links with Epstein.

The Guardian