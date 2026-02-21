March launch in jeopardy as Nasa’s Moon rocket hit by new problem

The Artemis rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida (Jim Ross/Nasa via AP)
Sat, 21 Feb, 2026 - 16:35
AP Reporter

Nasa’s new Moon rocket has suffered another setback, putting next month’s planned launch with astronauts in jeopardy, the space agency announced.

Officials revealed the latest problem just one day after targeting March 6 for humanity’s first flight to the Moon in more than half a century.

Overnight, the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage was interrupted, they noted. Solid helium flow is required for launch.

Nasa said it is reviewing all the data and preparing, if necessary, to return the Space Launch System rocket to the hangar for repairs at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.

It is possible the work could be done at the launch pad.

“This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window,” Nasa said in a statement.

Hydrogen fuel leaks had already delayed the Artemis II lunar fly-around by a month.

A second fuelling test on Thursday revealed hardly any leaks, giving managers the confidence to aim for a March 6 lift-off.

Latest

Most Read

