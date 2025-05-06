Barbie maker Mattel set to raise prices due to Trump tariffs

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls and other popular toys, has said it will have to raise prices for some products sold in the US to offset higher costs related to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The California-based company said the increases are necessary even though it is speeding up plans to diversify its manufacturing base away from China. Mr Trump has imposed a 145% tariff on most Chinese-made products.

Company executives told analysts on a conference call that China accounts for 40% of Mattel’s global production.

The company plans to move roughly 500 products this year from manufacturers in China to sources in other countries, compared to 280 products last year.

For some highly sought-after toys, Mattel said it would enlist factories in more than one country. To prevent possible shortages, the company said it was focusing on getting products to stores without interruptions.

Mattel make Hot Wheels cars and other toys (Business Wire/AP)

The company said that even with price increases it expects 40% to 50% of its toys will cost customers 20 dollars (£15) or less.

“The diversified and flexible supply chain in global commercial organisations are clear advantages to Mattel in this period of uncertainty,” CEO and chairman Ynon Kreiz told analysts.

Citing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the President’s trade policies, Mattel withdrew its annual earnings forecast on Monday.

The company said it would be “difficult to predict” consumer spending and the company’s US sales for the remainder of the year without more information.

Mattel reported larger-than expected first-quarter sales but also a wider loss. Mattel said sales rose 2% to 827 million dollars (£622m) for the quarter that ended March 31.

The company’s loss expanded to 40.3 million dollars, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter. That compares with a loss of 28.3 million (£21.3m) dollars, or 8 cents per share, in the same period in 2024.

Analysts expected a loss of 10 cents on sales of 786.1 million dollars (£592m) for the first quarter, according to FactSet.