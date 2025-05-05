Romanian premier resigns after candidate fails to advance to presidential runoff

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his resignation on Monday, a day after the governing coalition’s joint candidate failed to advance to the runoff in the European Union country’s critical presidential election rerun.

The coalition’s candidate, Crin Antonescu, finished third in Sunday’s first-round vote, putting him narrowly behind Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, and far behind hard-right nationalist George Simion, who decisively took first place.