China says US ‘playing with fire’ after latest military aid for Taiwan

The Chinese government says America is “playing with fire” by approving military aid to Taiwan.

The Asian superpower has issued a rebuke and protested the latest announcements of military sales, weapons, and assistance green-lit by the US.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden approved up to 571 million dollars (£454 million) in Defence Department material and services.

Taiwan Army’s paratroopers receive parachute training (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

It also pledged further military education and training for Taiwan.

In a separate decision, US Defence said on Friday that 295 million dollars (£234 million) in military sales had also been approved.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

Taiwan is a democratic island of 23 million people that the Chinese government claims as its territory and says must come under its control.

US military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack.

The 571 million dollars (£454 million) in military assistance comes on top of Mr Biden’s authorisation of 567 million dollars (£441 million) for the same purposes in late September.

The military sales include 265 million dollars (£210 million) for about 300 tactical radio systems and 30 million dollars (£23 million) for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a social media post on X that it reaffirmed the US government’s “commitment to our defence”.