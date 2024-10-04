Some Fifa rules on transfers found to be 'contrary to EU law'

A case was taken against the organisation after a contract dispute between Lassana Diarra, who had his transfer from Lokomotiv Moscow to Belgian side Charleroi blocked.
Some Fifa rules on transfers found to be 'contrary to EU law'

Football: some FIFA rules on international transfers of professional footballers are contrary to EU law. Picture: PA

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024 - 10:02
David Kent

Fifa has been told that some of its rules on international transfers are contrary to EU law - as they "hinder the free movement of players and competition between clubs."

The challenge, which was upheld in a Belgian court in 2017, said the rules were contrary to EU law because they restricted Diarra’s freedom of movement and were anti-competitive. FIFA appealed against the 2017 judgement and the case was referred to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a ruling.

In a ruling on Friday morning, the ECJ said: “The rules in question are such as to impede the free movement of professional footballers wishing to develop their activity by going to work for a new club.

They added: "Football: some FIFA rules on international transfers of professional footballers are contrary to EU law.

Fifa’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) say a player who terminates a contract before its term “without just cause” is liable to pay compensation to the club, and where the player joins a new club they will be joint and severally liable for payment of compensation.

Additional reporting from Reuters, PA

